Aeryus Trading 91.8% Lower This Week (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Aeryus coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded 91.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeryus has a total market cap of $23,490.40 and $3.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $288.40 or 0.00475659 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000082 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001396 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $571.85 or 0.00943144 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

AER is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. The official website for Aeryus is aeryus.com . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

