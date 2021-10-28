AFC Gamma (AFCG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect AFC Gamma to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.65 million. On average, analysts expect AFC Gamma to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $23.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93. AFC Gamma has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $25.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 1,491.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the second quarter valued at $85,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFCG. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.