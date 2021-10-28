AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Purchased by Inherent Group LP

Inherent Group LP boosted its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. AGCO comprises about 0.8% of Inherent Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Inherent Group LP owned 0.09% of AGCO worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in AGCO by 329.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 256,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 275,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 165,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,102,000 after acquiring an additional 89,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AGCO alerts:

NYSE AGCO traded up $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $128.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $74.76 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.26%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other AGCO news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $698,314.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.