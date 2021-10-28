AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGCO had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AGCO updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.750-$9.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.75-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.76. 19,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,556. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.87. AGCO has a fifty-two week low of $74.76 and a fifty-two week high of $158.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,366,585.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 90,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. OTR Global lowered shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.36.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

