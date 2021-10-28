AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.750-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.90 billion-$11.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.35 billion.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $126.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.11 and a 200 day moving average of $134.87. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. AGCO has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on AGCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. OTR Global cut AGCO to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.36.

In other news, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,366,585.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $242,147.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,814.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

