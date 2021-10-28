Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AEM traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,200. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $84.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472,959 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,968 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $89,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

