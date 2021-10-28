Aigang (AIX) Trading 67,923.2% Higher Over Last Week

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Aigang coin can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $796,590.24 and $89,344.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 67,923.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00051424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.96 or 0.00228080 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004844 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00099575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00010943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Aigang

Aigang is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Buying and Selling Aigang

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

