Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €139.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €139.00 ($163.53) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) price target on Airbus in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.50 ($155.88) price objective on Airbus in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €132.23 ($155.57).

AIR traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, reaching €110.00 ($129.41). 1,231,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a 1 year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1 year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €114.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is €109.03.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

