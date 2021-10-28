Akash Network Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004232 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $297.81 million and $1.44 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Akash Network has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

