Akbank T.A.S.’s (AKBTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Akbank T.A.S. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

AKBTY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,699. Akbank T.A.S. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

