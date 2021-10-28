Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS AKRTF remained flat at $$2.58 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. Aker Solutions ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

