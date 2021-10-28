Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Holdings Lifted by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.72% of Akumin worth $19,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKU. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 381,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 204,788 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% in the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities increased their target price on shares of Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

AKU stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.80. 77,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,493. Akumin Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $4.10. The stock has a market cap of $160.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.83.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

