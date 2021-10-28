Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 295,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $10.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This is an increase from Alamos Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alamos Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 111.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,038,531 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Alamos Gold worth $15,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

