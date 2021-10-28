Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE AGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 125.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

