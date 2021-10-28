Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Price Target Cut to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CIBC from C$15.50 to C$14.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Alamos Gold from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
NYSE AGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $10.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 27.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 52,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 125.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 22,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 111.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after buying an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.77% of the company’s stock.
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
