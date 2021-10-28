Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Trading Down 6.2%

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$9.53 and last traded at C$9.60. Approximately 747,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 679,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Laurentian set a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.73.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 130.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.04.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$239.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$269.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6415881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.86%.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

