Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after buying an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Albemarle by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 732,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,953,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,835,000 after buying an additional 171,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $231.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $253.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

