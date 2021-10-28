Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires 628,800 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 238.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 892,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $25,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 275.2% during the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 22.3% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,761 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in AT&T by 23.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 851,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after buying an additional 160,861 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $178.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.