Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 13,900 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 695,794 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,721 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,942,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loews Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 18.1% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $21,064,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.09. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

