Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,200 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $29,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE:KO opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.