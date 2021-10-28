Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $15,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $254.29 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.65 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.