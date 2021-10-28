Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 11,500 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060,388 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after buying an additional 1,856,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at $240,526,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 236,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.12, for a total transaction of $60,583,137.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,537,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,798,678,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 477,005 shares of company stock valued at $124,497,202. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $250.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The stock has a market cap of $239.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.