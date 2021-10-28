Alchemy Pay Market Capitalization Achieves $195.72 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $195.72 million and approximately $102.88 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.27 or 0.00258099 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00105949 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00125561 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000320 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,387,025,441 coins. The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io . The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemy Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

