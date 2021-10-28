Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Alerus Financial stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.06. The company has a market cap of $559.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Alerus Financial has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $34.70.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.