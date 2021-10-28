Alexander & Baldwin (ALEX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Alexander & Baldwin to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALEX opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Alexander & Baldwin has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $24.97.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,240 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $6,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

