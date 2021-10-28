Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Plans $4.50 Quarterly Dividend

Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 4.50 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Alexander’s has raised its dividend by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alexander’s has a payout ratio of 151.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alexander’s to earn $20.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.1%.

Shares of NYSE:ALX traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.61. 7,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,931. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.20 and a 200 day moving average of $271.82. Alexander’s has a 52-week low of $236.49 and a 52-week high of $308.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 10.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexander’s stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 181.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander’s, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

