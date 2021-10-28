Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALFVY. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.50.

Get Alfa Laval AB (publ) alerts:

ALFVY traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58 and a beta of 1.28. Alfa Laval AB has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.