Ali Mortazavi Acquires 275,000 Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Ali Mortazavi acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £101,750 ($132,937.03).
Shares of ETX stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. e-therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a PE ratio of -39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 30.64 and a current ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.24.
e-therapeutics Company Profile
