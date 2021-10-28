Ali Mortazavi Acquires 275,000 Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) Stock

e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) insider Ali Mortazavi acquired 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £101,750 ($132,937.03).

Shares of ETX stock opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.55) on Thursday. e-therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.40 ($0.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.80 ($0.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £215.08 million and a PE ratio of -39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 30.64 and a current ratio of 33.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.24.

e-therapeutics Company Profile

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

