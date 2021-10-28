Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 663.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,198 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.3% of FORA Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $169.07. 222,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $138.43 and a 1-year high of $315.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

