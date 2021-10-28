Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,120,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,453,816 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.34% of Alibaba Group worth $2,068,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BABA. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.22.

NYSE BABA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,187,830. The stock has a market cap of $461.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $138.43 and a fifty-two week high of $315.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

