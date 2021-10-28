Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $27.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $631.80. 1,901,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,739. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $417.36 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $686.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.02.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

