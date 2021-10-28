Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $825.00. The stock had previously closed at $604.39, but opened at $657.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Align Technology shares last traded at $622.79, with a volume of 13,455 shares changing hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $723.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,186 shares of company stock valued at $12,147,358. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,670,000 after buying an additional 213,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,979,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,820,672,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $686.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $636.02. The stock has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

