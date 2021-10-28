Alignment Healthcare (ALHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million. On average, analysts expect Alignment Healthcare to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ALHC opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.45.

In related news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $180,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John E. Kao sold 156,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,894,860.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,103 shares of company stock valued at $3,543,000 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alignment Healthcare stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

