Alleghany (Y) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.89 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Shares of Y stock opened at $657.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $653.86 and its 200 day moving average is $672.14. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $537.82 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alleghany stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Alleghany worth $27,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

