Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) PT Lowered to $235.00 at Raymond James

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its price target dropped by Raymond James from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 31.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna started coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.18.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $179.04 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $119.26 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.84 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,285.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock worth $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.