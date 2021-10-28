Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 36,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.89.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

