Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.180-$0.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$185 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.74 million.Allegro MicroSystems also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.18 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 36,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,475. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23. Allegro MicroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $16.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 4,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $161,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $4,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $19,151,576 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.