Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Up 7%

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shot up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.00 and last traded at $35.00. 9,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 719,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALGM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allegro MicroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $188.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 2,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $93,041.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $248,761.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,141.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,990 shares of company stock worth $19,151,576. 26.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 118.0% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 24.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 355,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.