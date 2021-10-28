AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 8.21%. AllianceBernstein’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share.

AB traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $56.02. 7,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,956. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is currently 125.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

