Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 32,398 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,398 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.69% of Meridian Bioscience worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 147,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth $9,190,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after acquiring an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth $1,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.36. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 23.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

