Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $6.77 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,519 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Financial worth $6,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 262.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 10,604 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after buying an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock opened at $46.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $50.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.96%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.86, for a total transaction of $687,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.