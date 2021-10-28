Allianz Asset Management GmbH Increases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CERN opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.60. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $753,570.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

