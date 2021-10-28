Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,637 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.19% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

