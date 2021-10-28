Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Increased to C$52.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $35.39. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.37. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.