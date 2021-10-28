Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

APYRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.00 to C$52.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.83.

APYRF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.37.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

