Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALSN stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.06. 12,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.88. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $46.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

