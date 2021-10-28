Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Reaches Market Cap of $123.56 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 5.4% lower against the dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market cap of $123.56 million and $20.67 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00070107 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00070704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.35 or 0.00096999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,801.99 or 1.01070598 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,188.07 or 0.06961784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

