Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $177.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.38. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,989 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $53,205.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock worth $142,905. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 28.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 300.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 169,776 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.