Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 2.5% Over Last Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (CURRENCY:ALPHA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 28th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001675 BTC on exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $461.41 million and $31.49 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00061788 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003697 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010260 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io . The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io . Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

