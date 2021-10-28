Alpha Impact Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,122.00 (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Alpha Impact has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and $2,122.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00070027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00072716 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.12 or 0.00100751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,689.76 or 1.00046238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,345.99 or 0.07048165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00021907 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

Buying and Selling Alpha Impact

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Impact directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Impact using one of the exchanges listed above.

