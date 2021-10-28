Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,123 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alphabet worth $3,073,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,924.92. The company had a trading volume of 60,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,443. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,514.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,982.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,875.05, for a total value of $8,625,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

