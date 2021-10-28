Altice USA (ATUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. On average, analysts expect Altice USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.18. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Altice USA from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $237,720. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altice USA stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Altice USA worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

